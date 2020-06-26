Goa Class 12 result 2020 declared: GBSHSE declares HSSC scores, students can check official website — gbshse.gov.in

Goa Class 12 result 2020 released | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 12 or HSSC results today; steps to check your score

Goa Class 12 result 2020 declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 12 or HSSC results today (26 June, Friday), reports said.

According to Indian Express, the result was declared at 5 pm on official website gbshse.gov.in, however, the website has gone unresponsive. India Today too said that the result has been declared.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on alternative websites.

The Class 12 exam was conducted in March. However, two exams reportedly couldn't be held because of the coronavirus lockdown. Reports said that the remaining exams were conducted in the last week of May.

Over 3,000 students appeared for the Class 12 Marathi examination held on 20 May, which was earlier postponed after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Social distancing norms were followed while conducting the examination, the board’s chairman Ramakrishna Samant said.

The students were asked to use hand sanitiser before entering the examination halls and wearing masks was compulsory for them, he said.

“Total 3,823 students were eligible for appearing in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination today,” Samant was quoted as saying by PTI. The examination was held hassle-free and almost all the students appeared for it, he added.

As seen in some pictures released by the state government, students maintained social distancing and wore masks in the examination halls. The HSSC Marathi exam was earlier supposed to be held on 20 March, but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

How to check Class 12 results on official website

1. Log on to the official website — gbshse.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Goa Board Website' link

3. Select the Class 12 results option

4. Fill in your details and print out the results for future reference

How to check results via SMS:

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results via SMS in addition to the official website.

Type <RESULTGOA12> followed by Class 12 roll number without space and send it to 56263.