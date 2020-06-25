Goa Class 12 result 2020: Alternative ways to check HSSC score if official website gbshse.gov.in is slow

Goa Class 12 result 2020 | The class 12 or HSSC results are likely to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today (26 June) on the official website — gbshse.gov.in. Students can check their scores on the official website after the results are declared.

However, the official website could be slow or might stop working due to heavy traffic after the results are declared.

In such a situation, students can use alternative websites to check their results.

The result of the Goa Class 12 board exam can be checked through SMS , and also on these websites:

How to check results via SMS:

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results via SMS in addition to the official website.

Type <RESULTGOA12> followed by Class 12 roll number without space and send it to 56263.

How to check Class 12 results on official website

1. Log on to the official website — gbshse.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Goa Board Website' link

3. Select the Class 12 results option

4. Fill in your details and print out the results for future reference

The Class 12 exam was conducted in March, however, two exams reportedly couldn't be held because of the coronavirus lockdown. Reports said that the remaining exams were conducted in the last week of May.

Goa Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant was quoted by PTI as saying, "The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over."

Reports also said that Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant was "concerned" about the Class 10 and Class 12 students who would be appearing for the Goa board exams in 2021.

This is because "the academic year couldn’t be started yet because of the pandemic and a fixed date to start the year hadn’t been decided yet," India Today reported.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​