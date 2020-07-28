Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE announces Class 10 scores; check at gbshse.gov.in
A total of 19,676 students appeared for the Goa board exam this year which was held from 21 May to 6 June.
Goa Board SSC Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) has announced the SSC or Class 10 Goa Board result 2020 today (Tuesday, 28 July).
A total of 19,676 students appeared for the exam this year which was held from 21 May to 6 June.
The Goa board exam results are normally declared by the last week of May but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the entire examination process got delayed.
As per a report in NDTV, students can check their results on the official website gbshse.gov.in.
The mark sheet will be distributed to students by their respective schools later.
A report in Scroll mentioned that in 2019, GBSHSE declared the Class 10 result on 21 May. The pass percentage was at 92.7 which was an improvement compared to 2018.
Girls had performed better than boys with 92.64 percent compared to 92.31 percent by boys last year, the report added.
How to check Goa SSC result 2020
Step 1: Go to the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, under the recent announcement tab, click on the link Goa SSC Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in the admit card
Step 4: Tap on Get Results
Step 5: The result will open in a new page, showing the marks obtained by you in each subject and your total score.
The board declared HSSC Class 12 result 2020 on 26 June. The overall pass percentage was 86.83.
The pass percentage in arts stream was 85.30, while in commerce it was 92.82 percent and in science it was 88.96 percent.
The 2020-2021 academic session was scheduled to commence from the first week of June but got delayed due to the pandemic.
The report quoted the board chairman saying that GBSHSE is planning to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1o and 12 and will consider views of the principals.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
MP Board 'Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna' 2020: MPSOS to conduct exams for students who failed board exams from 17 August
The online forms can be downloaded from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board mpsos.mponline.gov.in.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: Board to declare Class 10 scores on 29 July at 10 am, check bseodisha.nic.in
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared for the examination this year that concluded on 2 March.
RBSE Class 10 results 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board to declare scores tomorrow at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in
RBSE class 10 results 2020 Date: To check the result via SMS, students can go to the message option on their phone and type RESULT RAJ10A ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.