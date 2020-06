Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE likely to declare Class 12 result today at 5 pm; check on gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board Class 12 exam 2020 was held in February and March, but exam for two papers could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam for the pending two subjects was held on 20 and 22 May.

Once declared, students can check their results on the board's official website gbshse.gov.in and other affiliated websites, links to which will be published on the official website, the release said.

Last week, Goa board chairman Ramkrishna Samant had said that Goa Class 12 board exam 2020 result can be expected soon.

India Today reported a similar timeline for declaration of result.

The Goa Board Class 12 exam 2020 was held in February and March, but exam for two papers could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam for the pending two subjects was held on 20 and 22 May.

The board said that the results will be emailed to schools by 29 June while marksheets will be available in schools by 7 July, 2020.

Steps to check Goa Board Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Go to Goa Board websites - gbshse.org or gbshse.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that will read - Goa Board HSSC Results 2020

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your Goa Board Class 12 exam 2020 roll numbers and other credentials, and press submit

Step 4: Your Goa Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen with subject-wise score/grade.

Students can also check their results via SMS by going to the message option of their phone and type RESULTGOA12 and mention their roll number without any space and send it to 56263.

A report by NDTV said that more than 3,000 students appeared for the pending Goa Board Class 12 examination in the month of May.

Last year, Goa Board declared the Class 12 results in April. More than 89 percent students cleared the HSSC exam.

The Times of India said that Goa Board Class 10 exam 2020 results are expected to be declared sometime around the first week of July.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​