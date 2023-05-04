Go First stops sale of tickets till 15 May; DGCA orders airline to refund passengers

Cash-strapped airline Go First has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it has suspended the sale of tickets till 15 May. This comes days after the company filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The aviation regulator had earlier said, “They have further intimated that they have temporarily suspended scheduled flight operations for a period of three days effective 3rd May 2023 and shall take further course of action as per the outcome of their application before the NCLT.”

DGCA stated that it had examined the response by the cash-strapped airline. It ordered the airline to process refunds to passengers who were affected by its flight cancellations this week.

“Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them,” the regulator said in a statement, according to PTI.

DGCA also said that it is committed to minimising inconvenience to the passengers in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation, PTI reported.

Separately, Go First said it has cancelled flights till 9 May due to operational reasons.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 9th May 2023 are cancelled: Go First pic.twitter.com/8AXbgyeY2o — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

The airline said, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled… A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.”

With inputs from agencies

