Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air, aircraft safely diverted to Jaipur

This is the third technical malfunction on Go First a aircraft in just two days. On Tuesday, its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags

New Delhi: A Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight was diverted to Jaipur after the windshield of the A320neo (VT-WGP) aircraft operating as G8-151 cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA said.

"Due to bad weather, the aircraft did not return to Delhi and diverted safely to Jaipur," news agency ANI quoted Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials as saying.

There has been no statement so far from the Mumbai-based carrier, formerly known as Go Air.

It is also worth mentioning that today incident is the third technical malfunction on Go First aircraft in just two days. On Tuesday, its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags.

On Tuesday, Go First Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags. Both the planes were grounded by the DGCA.

A report by ToI said that Go First has about 60 Airbus A320s in its fleet. Some of them have been grounded and are awaiting engine replacement.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.