Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air, aircraft safely diverted to Jaipur
This is the third technical malfunction on Go First a aircraft in just two days. On Tuesday, its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags
New Delhi: A Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight was diverted to Jaipur after the windshield of the A320neo (VT-WGP) aircraft operating as G8-151 cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA said.
"Due to bad weather, the aircraft did not return to Delhi and diverted safely to Jaipur," news agency ANI quoted Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials as saying.
There has been no statement so far from the Mumbai-based carrier, formerly known as Go Air.
It is also worth mentioning that today incident is the third technical malfunction on Go First aircraft in just two days. On Tuesday, its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags.
On Tuesday, Go First Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags. Both the planes were grounded by the DGCA.
A report by ToI said that Go First has about 60 Airbus A320s in its fleet. Some of them have been grounded and are awaiting engine replacement.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,950; silver at Rs 56,400 per kilo
The price of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 51,210; silver at Rs 63,000 per kilo
According to the MCX data, gold futures witnessed a gain of 0.01 per cent to Rs 50,650.00 and silver futures observed a fall of 0.37 per cent and settled at Rs 56,711.00
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,210; silver at Rs 57,200 per kilo
According to the MCX data, gold futures fell by 0.03 per cent to Rs 50,762.00 and silver futures dipped 0.01 per cent to settle at Rs 57,128.00