Go First Chandigarh-bound flight returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit, DGCA orders probe

The incident happened shortly after take-off. Last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather

New Delhi: Go First's flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit, sources told PTI.

They said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the matter.

Shortly after departing from the Ahmedabad airport around 6.15 am on Thursday, the plane suffered a bird hit that forced it to return, sources said, adding the Airbus A320 returned to Ahmedabad around 7.10 am.

According to a Times of India report, the Ahmedabad airport is prone to bird hits. The airport confirmed 15 cases of bird hits between January and July 2019, the report added.

Earlier last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The aircraft was diverted to Jaipur and landed safely.

The DGCA had said that such incidents take place on a daily basis, but these occurrences hardly have any safety implications. "On average, about 30 incidents do take place, including go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, weather, technical and bird hits," the top DGCA official told ANI.

A Delhi-bound GoAir aircraft was rejected take-off from Leh due to a dog on the runway.

In similar incidents, another two Go First flights were diverted due to engine snags. The DGCA said that the matter is being investigated.

While the GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault, Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202, from Srinagar to Delhi was diverted to Srinagar due to Engine no. 2 EGT over limit, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, after frequent engineering-related glitches were reported in several airlines, the DGCA conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a licence with appropriate authorization by their organization, said officials.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.