New Delhi: In a major protocol breach at Delhi airport, a Go First airline car stopped right under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ parked at Terminal T-2 of IGI airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel.

#WATCH | A Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport, Delhi. It was an Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna) pic.twitter.com/dxhFWwb5MK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 202

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said there was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person.

There was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person. The Aircraft departed as per the scheduled time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR: DGCA

"The aircraft departed as per the scheduled time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR," said a DGCA official.

