'Glorious century rests at feet of God': Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben passes away at 100

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

PM Modi said “a great journey of 100 years” has ended with his mother’s demise.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. "Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi" (work using your brain and live life with purity," he tweeted.

According to sources, PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad.

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

"Upon learning about his mother's health condition, PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday and visited the hospital to inquire about Hiraben’s health.

After spending over an hour at the hospital on Wednesday, PM Modi left for Delhi after doctors informed him that her health was stable. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

