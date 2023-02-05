Global Investors Summit to bring investments more than double UP's GDP, says CM Yogi

Investment proposals more than double Uttar Pradesh’s GDP will come the state’s way in the upcoming Global Investor Summit, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, in an exclusive interview.

“I am sure that in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, we will get investment proposals worth more than the state’s GDP. UP’s law and order has changed the perception of every person,” Adityanath said.

He further stated that all 25 of the state’s designated sectors have received offers from investors for the UP government.

#YogiToNews18 | Current state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh has changed the perception of the state all over the world: #UttarPradesh CM @myogiadityanath to Network 18’s Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/EhLFndtcG9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 5, 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is set to take place from February 10 to February 12. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while President Droupadi Murmu will likely be the prominent guest during the closing ceremony.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, the Union Finance Minister, and Nirmala Sitharaman are just a few of the more than 20 Union ministers who are expected to attend the event.

The UPGIS-2023's investment objective has been raised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 17.3 lakh crore. Eight teams were despatched by Adityanath to perform worldwide roadshows in 21 cities across 16 nations.

The program's proposed agenda states that separate sessions will be held on the first day with participation from Union Food Processing and Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Rajanath Singh. It's expected that Air Chief Marshal RK Singh Bhadauria would attend the conference as well.

Numerous ministers and business executives will attend on the second day. They are Union Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. At the second day's closing session, Amit Shah is most likely to serve as the guest of honour.

A number of programmes are scheduled for 12 February as well. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also be present on the last day at a session on industrial financing.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.