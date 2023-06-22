The much-awaited Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2023 will start in Dubai from today, June 22. This first-ever tournament promises to be a thrilling display of tactics, talent, and strong rivalry between top chess players around the world. In order to celebrate the first edition of the games, Padma Bhushan Awardee and Chairman of Tech Mahindra, Anand Mahindra played a friendly game of chess with five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

In his latest post, the Mahindra Group Chairman recently dropped photos from this match. Let’s just say it was Anand vs Anand. “There will be NO prize for anyone who guesses who won the match. (But I will applaud the first person who guesses which classical opening I used…)” tweeted Anand Mahindra.

There will be NO prize for anyone who guesses who won the match…😊 (But I will applaud the first person who guesses which classical opening I used…) https://t.co/ghDTlbGxh5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2023

This led to a series of predictions and appreciation from Twitter users. One person described it as a collision between legends and said, “When two chess legends collide, you know it’s going to be a grand spectacle. It was more than a game—it was a collision of brilliance. Let’s just say the pawns are staying tight-lipped. It’s a chess secret even the grandmasters can’t decipher!”

When two chess legends collide, you know it's going to be a grand spectacle. It was more than a game—it was a collision of brilliance. Let's just say the pawns are staying tight-lipped. It's a chess secret even the grandmasters can't decipher! — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 22, 2023

While some tried to predict the opening of the Tech Mahindra Chairman and the end result of the game. “ Ruy Lopez… and beautiful draw,” an individual claimed.

Ruy Lopez… and beautiful draw ❤️😎 — Beastchess (@DevPati74619351) June 22, 2023

“It’s KING’S PAWN Opening with King’s Knight Variation – please applaud as promised,” another argued.

Its KING'S PAWN Opening with King's Knight Variation – please applaud as promised 🙂 — Hitesh Purohit (HMP) (@hiteshRckstr) June 22, 2023

“ You are a risk taker so I guess it’s Sicilian defence,“ a comment guessed.

You are a risk taker so I guess it's Sicilian defence 🤓 — SSR (@nfkpassion) June 22, 2023

The answer to this question is now available on the official website of Chessbase India. As per the website, Anand Mahindra played the Ruy Lopez/Spanish opening, though the game was cut short due to time constraints.

As per the schedule of Global Chess League 2023, there will be two matches on the opening day. Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters will face off from 5:30 PM to 7 PM. Chingari Gulf Titans and Ganges Grandmasters will square off in the second game.

There will be a total of six teams that will be participating in the tournament. The first edition of GCL will take place from June 22 to July 2, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.