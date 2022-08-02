Given contracts worth Rs 50 lakh crore in last eight years, says Nitin Gadkari
Politics is a game of compulsions, limitations, and contradictions, the Union Minister said
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said politics is an "instrument for socio-economic reform" and added that contracts worth Rs 50 lakh crore have been given in the last eight years under his ministry.
"I often say to people that vote for me till the time you find my work good. I believe that politics is an instrument for socio-economic reform - for the welfare of the society... I have given contracts worth Rs 50 lakh crore in last eight years. You won't find even a single contractor who had to visit my residence for work. I am doing this for the society," Gadkari said while speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.
"Politics is a game of compulsions, limitations, and contradictions," he noted.
Gadkari further stated that performance audit of every government should be done. "If this happens, then you will get to know that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has done more work in eight years than what the Congress did in 60 years."
At the event, veteran actor Rajinikanth was honoured with the the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.
