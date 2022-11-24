Given as assistance to family of SC girls who were ‘raped, killed’ in Lakhimpur, Congress’ cheques bounce

New Delhi: Remember the gruesome murder of two minor sisters from SC community in Lakhimpur’s in Tamolipur village, who were found hanging from a tree allegedly after being raped on September 14 this year? Remember how political leaders from Congress made a beeline to meet the bereaved family to offer monetary help?

False promises, bounced cheques!

It has turned out that all the cheques handed out by UP Congress Committee, an MLA as also an independent politician, have bounced!

The family after almost 68 days of the incident is still struggling for justice.

The victim’s parents, brothers claimed to have visited the court about 45 times since the incident happened.

Talking to media, the family enumerated the litany of hardships they are facing.

They informed that while the cops are still recording statements, all the cheques given to them as support have bounced, including the UP Congress Committee’s two cheques for Rs 2 lakh each, Congress MLA Virendra Kumar Chaudhary’s cheque for Rs 1 lakh and UP Navnirman Sena President Amit Jani’s cheque for Rs 1 lakh.

Another cheque was rejected due to signature mismatch.

Even as the monetary support of Rs 25 lakh announced by the state government has not reached the family yet.

Cost per trip to court

Tamoli Pura village of Nighasan tehsil is about 55 km from Lakhimpur district. To reach the village one has to go 20 km further inside the tehsil.

The deceased girls’ father has reportedly said that each visit to the court costs the family around Rs 2500-3000. “You can calculate how much we have spent so far in the past two months (45 visits),” he said.

The girls’ father rued: “Every time 4-5 people have to go to the court. It is now the third month going to courts.

It was said that within a month, a house, a government job and an aid of Rs 25 lakh would be given by the government. Till now we haven’t seen a single penny. No one even tells anything on behalf of the government”.

Six accused, six lawyers, six statements

The bereaved father has reportedly said that they are being hassled by the lawyers of the six accused. “Imagine six lawyers of six accused; each statement we give, they make us repeat it six times to each of the lawyers separately; they ask the same questions and waste our time,” he said.

Ignominy even in death

“When did you get married? What was made for dinner that day? How many villages are there in the panchayat? How many Pradhans stood in the election? What were the girls wearing that day? When did you eat?”

“Inappropriate questions are also asked: were the girls wearing clothes or not? How torn were the clothes, where were they torn from?” the brother of the deceased said.

Bounced Congress cheques

Meanwhile, Prahlad Patel, district Congress president for Lakhimpur said the Congress had given a total of Rs 4 lakh in cheques to the victims’ family.

The UPCC had given cheque worth Rs 2 lakh; Rs 1 lakh each was given by two MLAs on their own behalf. Satish Ajwani is the treasurer, his signature should have been on the cheque, Patel said.

Patel also talked to the family assuring them that if there is any such mistake, then the said amount will be transferred digitally to the family as soon as possible.

UP Congress Committee representatives have also informed that the information of the bounced cheques has been shared with the All India Congress Committee.

A Congress spokesperson was quoted in the media as saying that there could have been less or no money in the accounts when the cheques were deposited. “Whatever our party says, it does”.

Meanwhile, Amit Jaani has asked the family to come to his house and collect cash after getting to know that the cheque he had given bounced.

Monetary compensation is the most popular way of political leaders to extend support to the families of rare crime or natural disaster victims.

