Girl preserves her late father's favourite shirts in 'memory quilts', video wins hearts

Fathers are the resource of strength and support in our lives. We feel safe and secure when they are around us. On the occasion of father’s day, on 19 June, a girl came up with an Instagram Reel which reflects her immense love for her late father and has melted many hearts online.

The girl named Nikhita Kini found a unique way to keep the memory of her father alive for years. She had preserved all of her father’s favourite shirts and now has turned them into quilts.

Taking to her personal Instagram handle, Kini uploaded a short video and penned a long note to share the story. In the video, she can be seen packing her father’s favourite shirts and sending them to a quilt manufacturer, 'Purkal Stree Shakti' as she mentioned in the caption.

The company chose them according to their colours - blue and pink - which were her father’s favourites. Then, they made quilts by stitching the clothes in proper design.

According to the caption, the final products got delivered coincidentally on 8 March 2021, which was her father’s birth anniversary. After almost 2 years of waiting, Kini surprised her brother with one of the quilts, which carries the memory of their dad.

In the video, her brother seems happy yet emotional after getting the unexpected gift. In the last part, Kini added a glimpse of her father heartily smiling.

Kini stated that her father was fond of buying shirts and those were his most prized possessions. “It was a ritual for mom and me to pick his shirts for him, according to the color of his pants. He would literally call us if we were away to ask us the correct combinations.” she explained.

She also thanked the manufacturer for making this beautiful creation happen. “The whole point of his existence in your life was to prepare you for a day when he won't be around you and at that moment you'll discover your strengths.” Kinin added.

The reel has garnered over 12 lakh views on Instagram and more than 1 lakh users have liked the heartwarming story. In the comment section, some users have also expressed their desire to implement this idea.

While one of the commenters wrote, “Thank you for letting us know something like this exists. This is really special.” Another user noted, “This made me melt.”

