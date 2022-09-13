Girl found dead under suspicious circumstances in Lucknow hotel
During investigation, it was discovered that the woman was staying with her boyfriend in the hotel room till midnight. Police officials are questioning him about the incident
Lucknow: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Lucknow’s Bansmandi area on Tuesday.
The body was found in the washroom of a room in a hotel, India Today reported.
The deceased has been identified as Chandra Tripathi.
During investigation, it was discovered that the woman was staying with her boyfriend in the hotel room till midnight. Police officials are questioning him about the incident.
“The IDs of both the boy and the girl have been recovered. We have also sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paschim S Chinappa said.
Further investigation is underway.
