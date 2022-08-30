Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold public meeting on 4 September in Jammu

New Delhi: Former veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be holding a public meeting at 11 am on 4 September in Jammu’s Sainik Colony. This will be his first public meeting after quitting Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad last week severed all ties with the Congress, calling out Rahul Gandhi as a “non-serious and an immature individual”.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad severs all ties with Congress Party pic.twitter.com/RuVvRqGSj5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

In his five-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, he said, “The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India.”

“It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a century-old association with the Indian National Congress,” he wrote.

Praising Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her sterling role in the formation of both the UPA-I and UPA-II, he said, “One of the major reasons for this success was that as president you heeded to the wise counsel of senior leaders, besides trusting their judgement and delegating powers to them.”

“However, unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013, when he was appointed as Vice-President by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him,” he added.

This latest high-profile exit from the Congress party comes after the polls for the Congress

President were deferred. Azad’s resignation follows a series of exits of senior leaders from

the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, Jitin Prasada, amongst others.

This development comes just weeks after Azad resigned from the post of Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee, just hours after he was given the appointment.

According to sources, Azad had refused to assume the post of Chairman of the campaign committee citing “health reasons” and had conveyed the same to the Congress leadership, thanking them for the responsibility.

The move from Azad came at the time after disgruntled voices within the J&K unit of the Congress rose to a crescendo after the Congress leadership rejigged the whole unit.

