Ghaziabad toddler survives stray dog attack, needs 115 stitches in 36-hour long surgery

New Delhi: In another horrific incident, this time in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, a one-and-a-half-year old girl was savagely attacked by a stray dog, which bit large chunks out of her face. The toddler survived the attack but not before she needed 115 stitches in a 36-hour-long surgical procedure.

The incident took place in Behrampur near the Vijayanagar police station area of Ghaziabad. The girl was attacked by the stray dog when she was playing outside her house.

The girl called Riya was operated upon at MMG district hospital. She was attacked by the dog just outside her house on Sunday.

According to senior ENT specialist Dr Rakesh, the girl’s face sustained multiple injuries for which very small stitches had to be administered. The child is now in a stable condition but still under observation. According to doctors, she will be able to function normally in about a fortnight.

Soon after she was bitten, the parents of the child took her to the Child PGI Hospital in Noida, but her father alleged that the girl was refused admission at the facility and the doctors there did not refer her to any other hospital either.

The parents of the child got her vaccinated first and then approached a private hospital and were told that the estimated cost of treatment at the private hospital and other expenditure for the required surgery would run into nearly Rs 5 lakh, which they could not afford.

Later, the child was taken to Ghaziabad’s MMS district hospital where she was operated upon for nearly 36 hours and was administered 115 stitches.

This is the latest incident of a toddler being attacked by a stray dog in the Delhi-NCR region in the last couple of months. Earlier in October, a one-year-old child had succumbed to her injuries after she was bitten by a stray dog near an apartment in Noida’s Sector 100. More recently, a 11-year-old had a narrow escape when a dog chased the child down a road in Noida.

Earlier in September, a pet dog bit a schoolboy inside the lift of a housing society in Ghaziabad. CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the pet dog attacking the boy while its owner did not make any effort to stop the attack and simply looked on. The incident took place at Rajnagar Extension Charms County Society of Ghaziabad in the evening on September 5.

