Ghaziabad: Police recovers bundles of cash buried underground in connection to missing salary of 550 labours in Rohtak

Ghaziabad: Police here have recovered bundles of notes buried under the floor of a house in connection to the salary of 550 construction workers that was siphoned by labor contractor in October, officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery came after police followed a tip off based on Rohtak cops’ investigation and conducted a raid at the Ghaziabad house on Tuesday.

As per sources in Ghaziabad police, the information of the recovery of notes has been shared to Rohtak police officials who are on their way to arrest the owner of the house.

What happened?

A labor contractor named Vikas who owned a firm located on Gohana Road, Rohtak, along with a woman from Sonipat fraudulently obtained Rs one crore five lakh from bank on the pretext of giving cash salary to the workers on October 11.

Consequently, Balwan Singh and other contruction workers gave a complaint in the matter to the City Police Station alleging that the 550 workers were engaged at construction site located on Hisar Road through a private firm of Vikas. A case of cheating was also registered in the city police station.

The suspect in this case was identified as Vikas, a resident of Farmana Khasthe, owned the lobor contractor firm which engaged construction workers. He allegedly encashed the salary money in September and fled the state.

Reports say that the salary used to come in the account of all the workers.

Police Investigation

SP Uday Singh Meena handed over the investigation of the case to CIA. Taking action, CIA first arrested Vikas and a woman from Sonipat, who was living with Vikas two on November 1.

Police investigation also revealed that the accused Vikas is married, while the woman suspected in the case was living separately with her husband.

She was living with Vikas for two years. They revealed to cops that their plan was to take the money and live elsewhere. They also wished to start new business, said cops.

SI Anesh Kumar told media that the third accused in the case is absconding, who will be arrested soon. The accused Vikas and the woman were produced in the court and were taken on remand for four days.

