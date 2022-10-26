Ghaziabad: Man bludgeons another to death with brick over parking brawl outside eatery

Ghaziabad: In a viral video from Ghaziabad, a man can be seen attacking another person with a brick on a busy road near Tila mod.

As per the information, the person lying unconscious on the road succumbed to severe injuries while receiving treatment in a private hospital in Ghaziabad.

He was identified as Arun(35), a resident of Delhi. Reportedly the deceased was son of a retired Delhi police Sub Inspector.

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night. As per sources, the two got involved in a verbal spat over parking outside a restraint near Tila mod.

Later, the spat turned into a physical fight when the accused allegedly picked up a brick and rained multiple blows at Arun.

A seven second video of the incident shows the accused hitting the final blow on Arun’s head while he was lying unconscious on the road. The video was shot by few men who were passing by in a car.

They can be heard talking, “maar diya isne” (guy killed him).

Sources say Arun was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Further investigation in the matter is underway. More details awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.