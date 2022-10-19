Ghaziabad Horror: Delhi woman abducted, gangraped by five men, rod inserted in private parts

New Delhi: A woman from Delhi was adducted and gang-raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

According to police, “On 18 October, Nandgram (UP) Police received information that a woman was lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to the hospital. She’s a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother’s residence in Nandgram,” Nipun Agarwal, SP city (Ghaziabad) told ANI.

He added that after her brother dropped her off, five people, who were known to her, took her away and gangraped her.

“FIR has been registered. Four people have been nabbed. It is being said that they have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We are taking all necessary action,” Agarwal said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has reacted to the incident. Swati said, “The Delhi girl was on her way back from Ghaziabad when she was forcibly taken away in the car. 5 people gang-raped her for 2 days and a rod was inserted in her private parts. The rod was still inside her when she was found on the roadside. She is fighting for life in the hospital. Notice has been issued to SSP Ghaziabad.”

दिल्ली की लड़की ग़ाज़ियाबाद से रात में वापिस आ रही थी जब उसे ज़बरन गाड़ी में उठा ले गए। 5 लोगों ने 2 दिन बलात्कार किया & उसके गुप्तांगों में रॉड घुसाई। सड़क किनारे बोरी में मिली तब भी रॉड उसके अंदर थी। अस्पताल में ज़िंदगी के लिए लड़ रही है। SSP ग़ाज़ियाबाद को नोटिस इशू किया है! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

