Ghaziabad: The alleged gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad that shocked the entire state with the intensity of the brutality of the crime has now turned out to be a case of a 36-year-old Delhi woman lying and hatching the entire “conspiracy” to frame the five men over a property dispute.

The police, on Thursday, dismissed as “fabricated” a Delhi woman’s claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalised by five men in Ghaziabad.

Three of the associates of the woman have been detained by the police and have been identified as Azad Tehsin – resident of Welcome in Delhi, Gaurav Sharan – resident of Shivam Garden in Badalpur (Gautam Budh Nagar), and Mohammad Afzal – resident of Kaila Bhatta in Ghaziabad.

“The alleged incident did not take place. We have arrested three friends of the woman on the basis of their confessional statements which have been corroborated with evidences. The incident was planned to nail the five men (initial suspects) who had a land dispute with the woman. We have also come across evidences (from Azad’s mobile phone) which suggest that payments were also made to sensationalise the case. There have been two earlier attempts in Delhi to nail the five men and this was the third such pre-planned attempt,” Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range) told media.

Ghaziabad gang-rape: Victim made up gang-rape story

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kumar said that the woman from Delhi was with two of her friends for the two days — the duration for which she had alleged she had been kidnapped and raped by five men. The car in which she went has also been recovered and even the GPS locations of the vehicle confirmed the route that was taken.

The mobile signal tracking showed that one of her friends had switched off his phone at the very spot near Ashram Road where she was found. The road connects Ghaziabad with Delhi.

Police said that evidence has also been found that one of them gave money to a person through PayTM to give more publicity to the rape case.

What steps will be taken against the woman?

Police said that they are continuing with the investigation against the woman and will take appropriate steps. The brother, they said, so far does not appear to be a party to the conspiracy.

Will the accused be given clean chit?

When asked if a clean chit will be given to the four of the accused, Praveen Kumar said: “We have not got any evidence against them…Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence.”

Asked whether the woman was kidnapped or illegally confined, the officer said,” No. She had gone to a designated place at her own will.”

“Chats analysed by us also show that money was also paid to individuals to publicise the case,” he said.

Earlier this week, at least eight teams of the Ghaziabad police were formed to look into the case.

Ghaziabad gang-rape: Conspiracy that was hatched

On October 18, the police registered an FIR of gang-rape and wrongful confinement of a Delhi woman and named five suspects on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s brother who lives in Ghaziabad.

It was alleged that on October 16 several men in an SUV kidnapped the woman from near her brother’s house while she was waiting for an auto to return home to Delhi. It was alleged that she was found in a gunny bag left on the roadside near her brother’s home around 4 am on October 18.

It was further claimed that the hands and legs of the woman were tied and she was allegedly gang-raped for two days at an unidentified location. Also, an iron rod was inserted in her private parts

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter sharing about the alleged crime. She even issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the case.

In her statement to the police earlier, the woman had said she had been to Ghaziabad to celebrate her brother’s birthday, a day before the incident.

Police had earlier said that the victim’s brother dropped her back and some people, who were known to her, picked her up from there.

The woman had earlier alleged that she was forced to get into the car at gunpoint.

The senior police officer said the dispute was about a small property.

“A woman named Sameena gave the property to Azad in 2021 who in turn gave its power of attorney to a man named Deepak Joshi. There was talk about giving this property to the Delhi woman. The case regarding this was going on in the court, the officer said.

