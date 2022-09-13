Ghaziabad: BJP MLA's mother gets ears slashed in robbery bid

The victim Santosh Devi, 80, mother of Bulandshahr BJP MLA Pradeep Chowdhary, was walking on a footpath in Pratap vihar area where he lives in with her younger son Jeetpal, when the bike borne assailants intercepted her on September 9

Ghaziabad: Four days after robbers cut earlobes of an elderly women, happens to be a BJP MLA’s mother, in a bid to rob her of gold earrings, an FIR has been registered.

As per cops, they were not informed of the matter initially received the information after the media published the loot story.

The victim Santosh Devi, 80, mother of Bulandshahr BJP MLA Pradeep Chowdhary, was walking on a footpath in Pratap vihar area where he lives in with her younger son Jeetpal, when the bike borne assailants intercepted her on September 9, police said.

The accused, as per reports asked the elderly woman to give away her earring but when Santoshi Devi refused to do their bidding, the two slashed her ear lobes with a cutter and fled with the earrings.

When the MLA came to know about the incident, he called the Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G and registered an FIR on Monday. “Five teams of police have been constituted to work out the case,” Additional Superintendent of Police

(First) Nipun Agarwal said.

Action would be initiated against the errant cops for delay in filing an FIR, he said.

Police are sourcing the CCTV footage and also leveraging manual intelligence to nab the robbers at the earliest, the SP city said.

(With inputs from agencies)

