Get ready to groove: PM Modi joins Grammy winner Falu for special song on benefits of millets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu to create a special song promoting the benefits of millets and their potential to combat global hunger.

The song, titled “Abundance in Millets,” will be performed by Falu (Falguni Shah), and her husband Gaurav Shah. It will be released on Friday (16 June) across streaming platforms.

The year 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets, following a proposal brought forward by India and endorsed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies of the United Nations, as well as the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Falu, in an interview with PTI, revealed that PM Modi collaborated with her and her husband to write the song. The lyrics are in English and Hindi and aim to raise awareness about the power of millets.

The idea for the song came about when Falu met PM Modi in New Delhi last year after winning the Grammy Award. During their discussion, PM Modi suggested the idea of a song on millets to convey a message of ending hunger.

By highlighting the message that millets can be a simple and effective way to address hunger and uplift farmers, the song aims to make a significant impact. Falu emphasised the importance of music in spreading this message globally.

Millets are now grown in over 130 countries. They serve as a traditional food source for over half a billion people across Asia and Africa.

