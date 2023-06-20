Gentleman's game takes an ugly turn as batsman strangles bowler to death in Kanpur

An intense on-field rivalry escalated to a horrific crime during a friendly cricket match in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The batsman got furious after getting clean-bowled, and in the heat-of-the-moment, he fatally attacked the bowler.

Witnessing the incident, people nearby tried to intervene, but the situation got out of control. The batsman tightened his grip around the bowler’s neck, ultimately taking his life. He then ran away from the spot.

The bowler was a fourteen-year-old student in 8th grade. After getting the information about the incident, the victim’s family rushed to the spot, and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

The victim’s family placed the dead body outside their home, and decided to refuse to perform his last rites until justice was served. Determined to ensure that the culprit faced the consequences of his crime, the family remained resolute in their demand for immediate arrest and strict legal action.

The police, aware of the gravity of the situation, arrived at the scene. They assured an investigation, and vowed to capture the culprit. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

With inputs from agencies

