Generations will remember his cinematic brilliance: PM Modi condoles death of former Union minister, actor Krishnam Raju

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing away of Uppalapati Krishnam Raju on Sunday. The former Union minister and veteran actor died in the early hours of the day while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister shared a picture with Baahubali actor Prabhas and the late Rebel Star Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, writing, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu.”

PM Modi further said that the coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. “He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Krishnam Raju was 83 and is survived by wife and three daughters. He was uncle of Prabhas.

News agency PTI quoted sources in hospital saying that the veteran actor was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments. He was admitted to hospital on 5 August.

He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, severe infective bronchitis.

Krishnam Raju had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and worsening of kidney function. He was managed on ventilator support since admission and was on appropriate treatment and close monitoring was done.

"He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11.9.22 and expired at 3:16 am today due to cardiac arrest," it said.

Who was Uppalapati Krishnam Raju?

Krishnam Raju was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He started his film career with 1966 Telugu film Chilaka Gorinka. His last appearance on big screen was in Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. He won several awards and accolades for the roles he portrayed in films.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a statement condoled his death. He said that the death of Krishnam Raju, who acted as a hero in many films during a fifty-year career and won the hearts of moviegoers as a 'Rebel Star' with his unique acting style, is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen.

KCR further said the death of Krishnam Raju served the people of the country as a member of the Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration, is sad.

Rao instructed officials to conduct the last rites of Krishnam Raju with official honours.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a tweet said "The death of former Union Minister and famous film actor Rebel Star Krishnam Raju is sad. His services to the people as an actor and political leader are memorable. Deepest condolences to the family members of Krishna Raju, wishing his soul to rest in peace."

Former Union Minister and ace Telugu actor Chiranjeevi in a tweet recalled his association with the departed leader.

With inputs from agencies

