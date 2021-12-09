General Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: Severity of crash led to difficulty in positive identification, says Indian Army

General Bipin Rawat Death News LATEST Updates: 'Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed, the army said

According to News18, Only General Bipin Rawat's family lives in the ancestral village of CDS Rawat in Uttarakhand. Whereas once more than 15 families lived in this village named Sain of Pauri Garhwal district. 10 to 15 families used to live in this village. But due to lack of facilities in the village, migration took place. Today, only his uncle lives in the village, who was assured by General Rawat in 2018 that after retirement, he would bring comforts to the village and live by building a house. Along with this, reverse migration will be done from other people as well.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament today on the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu that claimed the lives of 13 people including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

The black box of the ill-fated chopper that crashed on Wednesday killing 13 people on board was retrieved on Thursday morning from the crash site.

The Indian Military Academy in Dehradun has cancelled the Commandant's Parade, the final rehearsal parade scheduled to be held on Thursday, ahead of the final passing out parade, said Academy's Public Relations Officer Col Himani Pant on Thursday.

All ranks of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and other passengers on board the unfortunate helicopter that crashed on Wednesday.

Bodies of those who died in the military chopper crash brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district

Critical equipment of IAF Mi-17 that crashed near Coonoor near Tamil Nadu was recovered by air force officials from the spot on Thursday, an ANI report said.

The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who are sitting on dharna in front of Gandhi Statue held a one minute silence this morning to mourn the death of the CDS and the brave soldiers. The dharna will resume tomorrow morning (Trinamool MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri wore the SP laal topi)

The latest reports have confirmed that out of the total 14 persons onboard the ill-fated helicopter, 13 have succumbed to their injuries

All those recovered from the wreckage were rushed to the Military Hospital, Wellington. but 13 out of 14 succumbed to injuries.

Making a statement on Wednesday's helicopter crash in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said CDS General Bipin Rawat and others took the MI17 flight at 11 am and 12:15 was to land. At 12:08 contact was lost with the chopper. Out of 14, 13 people have succumbed to injuries.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and other military personnel will be performed with full military honours.

The Lok Sabha also observed two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

"The Chief of Defence Staff would be cremated with full military honours. I, on behalf of the august House, pay homage to the deceased persons and express condolences to the bereaved families," the defence minister said.

"A tri-Service enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by Indian Air Force, headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command," Singh said.

"Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life," he said.

"The dead include the spouse of the CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha observes two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

In Uttarakhand Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, and MLAs pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who along with his wife & 11 others died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash at the Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

A week ago CDS General Bipin Rawat expressed his worries about the migration happening in the border areas of Uttarakhand due to lack of facilities and wanted the infrastructure development in the remote areas so that people who migrated return to their homes.

"He was very close to us and was scheduled to come here soon," his uncle Bharat Singh Rawat told ANI.

People mourned the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat at his native village Bhamorikhal in the Pauri Garhwal district.

"We are all saddend by the demise of malayalee Air Force Warrant Officer A Pradeep who lost his life in a military helicopter accident. When Kerala had to experience floods in 2018 pradeep worked bravely to save his state. I am Joining in the grief of his family members and loved ones. Tributes to Pradeep," the Kerala chief minister said in a Facebook message.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Warrant Officer A Pradeep who lost his life along with CDS General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday in a fatal helicopter crash.

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan paid floral tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district, an ANI report said on Thursday.

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs walked out in protest because the Chair did not allow any opposition party to condole the tragic death CDS and 12 others on record, said MP Sushmita Dev.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to call on President Ram Nath Kovind and apprise him of the details of the Coonoor chopper crash.

Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed, the army said.

The family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi.

The severity of air crash has led to difficulty in positive identification of mortal remains. All possible measures are being taken for positive identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones, said the Indian Army on Thursday.

Talking to PTI over phone, Group Captain Varun Singh's father Colonel KP Singh (retired), who is a resident of Bhopal, said, "He is being shifted to Bengaluru. I have reached Wellington." Asked about his son's condition, he said, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."

IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, is being shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu, his father said on Thursday.

The mortal remains of the crash victims has been shifted to another ambulance immediately.

The report added that the incident happened when the bodies of 13 victims, including Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were being transported to Sulur airbase from the MRC Barracks square in the Nilgiris in a convoy.

Two of the ambulances carrying the bodies of personnel who died in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor met with an accident near Mettupalayam on Thursday, reported Times of India .

General Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: The family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi. 'Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed, the army said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash at the Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district. In Uttarakhand Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, and MLAs pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who along with his wife and 11 others died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha observes two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

"The dead include the spouse of the CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha.

"Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life," he said.

"A tri-Service enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by Indian Air Force, headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command," Singh said.

"The Chief of Defence Staff would be cremated with full military honours. I, on behalf of the august House, pay homage to the deceased persons and express condolences to the bereaved families," the defence minister said.

The Lok Sabha also observed two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Making a statement on Wednesday's helicopter crash in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said CDS General Bipin Rawat and others took the MI17 flight at 11 am and 12:15 was to land. At 12:08 contact was lost with the chopper. Out of 14, 13 people have succumbed to injuries.

The black box of the ill-fated chopper that crashed on Wednesday killing 13 people on board was retrieved on Thursday morning from the crash site. The Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder were also recovered from the site.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament today on the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu that claimed the lives of 13 people including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said.

The US Embassy here extended its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the crash.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military, the US mission said in a statement.

Gen Rawat was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India's defence cooperation with the US military, it said.

"In September, he spent five days travelling throughout the US as part of a counterpart visit with General Mark Milley to discuss military developments and opportunities to enhance our cooperation with like-minded countries. His legacy will continue on," the Embassy said.

"Our thoughts are with the Indian people and the Indian military, and we pray for Group Captain Varun Singh's full recovery," it said.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong extended "deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims in the helicopter crash".

"My sympathy goes to all the family members of General Bipin Rawat," he said.

Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering said it was heartaching to learn of the helicopter crash. "People of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find strength to see through the tragedy," he said.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian Armed Forces," he said.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also condoled Gen Rawat's demise and hailed him as a wise man and brave soldier.

"Tragic news. Gen Rawat was a wise man, a brave soldier, a pioneer and a generous host to me only weeks ago. We mourn his death and that of his wife, and all killed in this terrible accident," Ellis tweeted.

He also tweeted his condolences in Hindi.

Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said with deepest regret, he learnt about the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and other officers in the crash.

India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero, Kudashev said.

"Russia has lost a very close friend, who played a big role in promotion of our bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership. Grieving together with India. Goodbye, friend! Farewell, commander!" he tweeted.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell expressed deepest sympathies to the families of Rawat and others on the helicopter.

Australia-India relationship has thrived during General Rawat's tenure, he said.

French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian Armed Forces."

"We will remember CDS Rawat as a great military leader and a supporter of Flag of France-India defence ties," he said.

European Union's envoy to India Ugo Astuto also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Gen Rawat, his wife and families of armed forces personnel who lost their lives.

Japanese envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident," he said.

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said he is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths in the chopper crash.

"The people of Israel stand side by side with the Indian people and government in mourning the death of Indian heroes. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz also extended condolences to the people of India over Gen Rawat's demise.

Pakistan's top military brass also expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of Rawat.

German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner said tweeted, "What tragic news! Our deepest condolences to General Bipin Rawat's family and all relatives of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu."

He also tweeted his condolences in Hindi.

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, also expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Gen Rawat, his spouse, and 11 others.

Singapore mission in India said it was saddened to learn that the chief of defence staff and others on board the chopper have passed.

"Had the honour of meeting Gen Rawat several times. His vision, candour and warmth will be missed. Deepest condolences to all grieving this terrible loss," it said.