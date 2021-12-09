General Bipin Rawat measured up to the challenge of being India's first CDS in no small way

Gen Rawat was passionate about his job; his energy levels were surprising and probably slept just 4-5 hours and attended all social gatherings which go with the job

Today, I lost a friend, a subordinate, a colleague and a younger brother. General Bipin Rawat was from the 5th Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles. His father, a Lieutenant General, was also from the same unit. Like me, General Rawat too was a second-generation officer of the Army. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 and received the Sword of Honour at the Indian Military Academy, signifying he was the best all round Gentleman Cadet of his course.

Although I kept meeting him over the years, professionally we first came in contact in 2002. He was posted to the MS (Military Secretary)’s Branch, an important arm of the Army Headquarters involving placement and career management of officers. I was already a part of the Branch for two years and he served with me for about a year, not as a subordinate but as a colleague.

After a year, I was posted to Uri as the brigade commander and I was categorically asked by the boss of the MS branch — the Military Secretary or MS — who I would recommend to replace me in the appointment of Colonel Military Secretary (Policy), an appointment which worked closely with the MS himself. I had no hesitation in saying that the best person to take my job would be Bipin Rawat. I felt he was competent, fair and quick with his work and that he could do the job somewhat better than me. We moved on, and he served in that appointment for another two years and did very well.

Next, when I got appointed as the GOC (General Officer Commanding) of the Dagger Division in Baramulla, he was the Commander of the Rashtriya Rifles sector, Sopore, which is one of the most difficult sectors to command. We had to often synchronise operations — and we did many operations together.

Few years later, when I came back as the Corps Commander in Kashmir in 2010, General VK Singh was the Army Chief. I reminded the Chief that the Baramulla division which I had commanded was going to fall vacant and a General Officer had to be posted there. I went on to say that if I was given a choice, I would like to have Bipin Rawat there — to be promoted to Major General and appointed as GOC. The Chief was kind and agreed.

This was the third time when we were set to work together, and I was extremely happy to have him as part of my command team. He served the better part of the next year with me directly, in operations along the LoC and in counter-insurgency operations in Baramulla. We interacted with each other and would often visit each other’s headquarters. That’s how the relationship became stronger. Mrs Madhulika Rawat visited us whenever she was in Kashmir and that is how the families bonded too.

When he was appointed the Army Chief — and I had retired by then — I was perhaps the first person he gave the news to. I still remember him saying that there could be a controversy because he had become the Army chief superseding two senior officers. He asked me if I, as his ‘former superior’, would support his appointment; my answer was an emphatic yes. I told him once the Government takes a decision we are all duty bound to support that decision.

Over the years, the friendship had transformed to a healthy intellectual bonding. There were times when he wanted to bounce an idea off me and would give me a ring in the morning. He knew I leave for office around 8.30 am and I would get a call at 7.30 am. He would discuss aspects of Kashmir, military concepts and international strategic affairs, among other subjects. General Rawat hailed from Uttarakhand, and I happen to be from Garhwal Rifles and share a deep connection with the state.

CDS Bipin Rawat

On 1 January, 2022, Bipin Rawat would have completed two years as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Two years is a fairly good tenure in which you can get many things moving. As the first CDS and the first Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), it was up to him how he would absorb, consolidate and execute his powers. He measured up to the challenge in no small way.

For one, he knew he had three years as CDS, and that the government was silently looking at him to at least complete the process to bring about the theaterisation of the armed forces. Reducing 17-18 commands of the three services into four operational commands is not an easy job, given everyone is trying to exert their influence. I think he acted in a mature manner and truly respected the concept of team work and integration and the Navy and IAF had his ear as much as the Army did.

When I interviewed him for a magazine, South Asia Defence and Strategic Review, on the completion of his first year as the CDS, we spent three-and-a-half hours in his office one evening where he spoke on all issues that were on his mind, the obstacles in his way and how he was overcoming them.

We also discussed the challenge in Ladakh. Four months into his appointment as CDS, the Ladakh problem broke out in the backdrop of the pandemic. Despite this, a huge mobilisation of forces —putting 50,000 troops on ground — took place in no time. Further, keeping the soldiers on the icy heights through the winter in a reasonably comfortable condition was no mean feat. These are as much the CDS’s achievements as the Indian Army and IAF’s.

He was passionate about his job; his energy levels really surprised me. He would probably sleep just four-five hours and attend all social gatherings which go with the job. The job was too demanding but also extremely motivating — he had to have his grip on acquisitions, future planning, concepts and reorganisation all the time, while staying updated on intelligence, operations and international strategic affairs.

Destiny was kind to us that we recently met twice in a month at social gatherings and had a healthy conversation. I found General and Mrs Rawat at many such events; they remained grounded. He shook hands with everyone around and rarely stuck to himself or to senior officers. Qualities of head and heart that he exemplified, all the time.

General and Mrs Rawat (Bipin and Madhulika), you leave behind a grieving community of friends.

May God give you everything good you deserve and bless your souls. We pray for the family you leave behind. Jai Hind.

Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) has known General Bipin Rawat professionally since 2002

(As told to News18.com)

The writer is a former GOC of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps and Chancellor Central University of Kashmir. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.