GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020 Date: Goa Board likely to announce Class 12 scores at 5 pm today; check gbshse.gov.in.

GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020 Date:

GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020 Date: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare Goa board HSSC, or Class 12 results on 26 June at 5 pm.

"The result of HSSC Public Examination March 2020 will be declared on Friday, 26 June 2020 at 5 pm," the GBSHSE said in a notification.

A total of 18,121 candidates were registered for the exam. Of the total, 4,519 students appeared in arts stream, 5,582 in commerce, 5,107 in science and 2,913 in vocational courses.

There were 9,317 girls and 8,804 boys who appeared for the exam that was conducted at 17 examination centres across the state, the notification said.

The results will be mailed to schools on 29 June and students can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools from 7 July.

According to a report in Indian Express, the board exam was earlier postponed on 20 March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pending HSSC exam was conducted by the board from 20 to 22 May.

A report by HeraldGoa.com mentioned that last year 16,952 candidates had registered for Goa Board Class XII examination and the passing percentage was 89.59 percent.

How to check Goa Board HSSC or Class 12 board exam 2020 result

Step 1: Visit the Goa Board websites - gbshese.gov.in. Also, the website will mention other sites where students can check their Class 12 results

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that will read - HSSC Results 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have enter your Goa Board Class 12 exam 2020 roll numbers and press submit

Step 4: Your Goa Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their results via SMS by going to the message option of their phone and typing RESULTGOA12. They need to mention their roll number without any space and send it to 56263.