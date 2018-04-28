GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018 declared: Pass percentage for Goa board stands at 85.53%; check marks at gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class XII results for 2018 on Saturday at 10 am, according to reports. Candidates may check their results on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

The distribution of passing certificates cum statement for grades or marks of the examination will be done on 30 April 2018, from 9.30 am to 1 pm, the website said.

Private candidates can collect their passing certificates from Goa Board’s office located at Alto Betim Bardez Goa, on producing hall ticket, the official statement added.

According to The Times of India, this year's pass percentage stands at 85.53 percent. Of the 17,739 students who appeared for the exam, 15,172 cleared it, the report said, adding that the highest pass percentage registered was in the commerce stream at 90.58 percent.

A total of 18,499 candidates registered for the examination in 2018, out of which 4,321 were arts candidates, 5,595 commerce candidates, 5,728 science candidates and 2,855 were vocational candidates. The total number of girls who appeared is 9,667 while 8,832 boys appeared for the GBSHSE 2018.

Candidates may follow these steps to check their GBSHSE 2018 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for a link that says GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number and click on "submit"

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

In 2017, the Goa HSSC Exam Results were announced in April. Previously, around 40 thousand students sat for the HSSC and SSC exams held by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) in 2017.