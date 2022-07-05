Gay couple from Kolkata gets married, pictures and videos from wedding go viral

Ray dressed up like a traditional Bengali groom and wore a dhoti-kurta while Chaitanya donned a sherwani. The couple's colour-coordination added to the glamour

A Kolkata-based gay couple recently got married and made their relationship official as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, 3 July. Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma’s wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. The pictures from their dreamy wedding soon went viral on social media.

Ray dressed up like a traditional Bengali groom and wore a dhoti-kurta while Chaitanya donned a sherwani. The couple's colour-coordination seemed to have added to the glamour.

While Abhishek Ray is a fashion designer, Chaitanya Sharma is a digital marketer working in Gurugram. Photos and videos from the duo's haldi ceremony were also shared on Instagram.

A reel was put out by their wedding planner giving us a glimpse of the wedding festivities. The reel has garnered views in thousands.

“We found this khoobsurat Joda too adorable to handle... What are your views on this?Wedding is curated by @red.launchers Love is love is love #RLReels,” read the caption of the post. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Wow congratulations and best wishes to the married couples.” While, another wrote, "Wow love is love and the red launchers captured each and every moment in a such beautiful and eye pleasing way what a fabulous and outstanding work and heartily congratulations to this newly wed couple may the be in love grow in love and stay in love together forever till infinity." "Cute. Everyone isn't that lucky," wrote a user. Here are some other set of pictures that were shared by one of the attendees.

Earlier, a gay couple from Hyderabad got married in what might be the first same-sex wedding in the state of Telangana. 34 year old Abhay Dange and 31 year old Supriyo Chakraborty dated for eight years before they solemnised their marriage in the presence of their friends and family members.

