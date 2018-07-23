Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka SIT arrests two more suspects; accused to remain in custody till 6 August

Two more suspects have been arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, according to several media reports.

The Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police arrested Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin from Hubballi on Sunday, News18 reported.

The accused were produced before a court in Bengaluru on Monday and taken into police custody until 6 August, according to a report in ANI.

With these arrests, the total number of accused in custody has risen to nine.

On 18 July, the SIT arrested suspect number seven. "A person identified as Mohan Nayak, 50, was arrested from Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka," SIT investigating officer MN Ancheth told PTI in Bangalore. He was produced in the Third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court which sent him to six-day police custody, he added.

The sixth person arrested by the SIT was 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmare from Sindhagi in Vijaypura district of the state. He was held in June. Waghmare was said to have links with right-wing groups.

The SIT previously arrested five people: KT Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar. Naveen Kumar is from Maddur in Mandya district of Karnataka, while Kale and Degvekar are from Maharashtra. Edve and Sujeeth Kumar are also from Karnataka.

Naveen Kumar, who had founded the Hindu Yuva Sena, was the first to be caught in Bengaluru while attempting to sell ammunition. The other four were arrested for planning to kill Kannada writer KS Bhagawan, also known for his anti-Hindutva stand. It was while probing this case that the police suspected their role in Lankesh's killing.

Gauri, known for her strong anti-Hindutva stand, was shot dead in front of her house on 5 September, 2017, triggering a nationwide outrage.

With inputs from PTI