The PG exams will be held from 1 to 15 June, while the UG examinations will commence from the second week of June

The Gauhati University has decided to conduct all the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams in the Open Book System in online mode next month. The decision was taken during an online meeting held on 7 May which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Pratap Jyoti.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the teaching departments, the Registrar, the Controller of Examinations, among others. In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the PG exams will now be held from 1 to 15 June while the UG examinations will commence from the second week of June.

The respective principals and the heads of departments (HODs) of the colleges will decide about the necessary study break. A committee has been constituted to streamline the entire online exam process. It will offer necessary suggestions to the Controller of Examinations.

The university has also opened its academic as well as administrative offices from Saturday, 8 May with only 50 percent of employees, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

The roster for the staff will be prepared by the controlling officers. During this time, only unavoidable activities will be carried out by the employees in the offices.

The university has been closed from 27 April till 11 May. As per the notification, all hostels are also closed during this period. All the hostel Boarders were asked to vacate their rooms at the earliest. However, staff members are available on phone and email and can be contacted in case of any query or emergency.