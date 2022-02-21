GATE 2022: IIT KGP to release answer keys today, check how to download

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held from 5 February, 2022, to 13 February, 2022

The answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering [GATE] 2022 will be out today, 21 February by the Indian Institute of Technology [IIT], Kharagpur. Candidates who are awaiting the provisional answer key on GATE Online Application Processing System [GOAPS], can download it by visiting the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Here is how to download GATE 2022 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official portal at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates need to login with their GATE 2022 enrolment ID and password or either with their registered email ID and password.

Step 3: After logging into the account, click on the tab to download answer keys.

Step 4: Download the answer key. Candidates can also use their response sheet to calculate the probable score.

Meanwhile, the GATE 2022 response sheets have already been released by IIT Kharagpur. Students can match their answers with that mentioned on the GATE Answer key 2022.

Those who want to raise objection after release of GATE answer key, can do so by logging into the application portal. Candidates should note that they can raise objection from 22 to 25 February. They will also have to pay Rs 500 for each objection raised.

Marking scheme formula:

The GATE questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks each. In the Multiple-Choice Question [MCQ], for a wrong answer, there will be negative marking.

For all 1-mark questions, 1/3 mark will be subtracted for a wrong answer. Similarly, for a 2-mark question, 2/3 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

As per the schedule, the recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held from 5 February, 2022, to 13 February, 2022.

The final answer key for the GATE result will be declared on 17 March, 2022. Candidates can download their scorecards on 21 March, 2022.

For more details and updates on GATE 2022 answer key, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.