GATE 2022: Exam schedule released by IIT-Kharagpur; admit cards to be out on 3 January

The admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam 2022 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on 3 January 2022. The examination schedule for GATE 2022 has also been released. Candidates can check the entire schedule and exam dates on the official website - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

As per the exam schedule on the website, the GATE 2022 examination will be conducted from 5 February to 13 February. The timings of the exam will be tentatively from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon in the morning and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the afternoon.

On 4 and 11 February, activities such as sanitisation, display of posters, signboards, seating arrangements will be done at the exam centre from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can also visit the examination hall during these two days to check their seats at the exam centre.

On 5 February, the forenoon session will conduct the Computer Science Graduates and Biomedical Engineering (CS & BM) exams. In the afternoon, exams will be conducted for Electrical Engineering and Mathematics (EE & MA) papers.

The forenoon session on 6 February will conduct exams for Electronics and Communication Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Metallurgical Engineering. Exams for Statistics and Mining Engineering will also be held during this session.

In the afternoon session, exams for Chemistry (CY), Chemical Engineering (CH), Production and Industrial Engineering (PI), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Textile Engineering and Fiber Science (TF) and Geology and Geophysics will be held.

On 12 February, exam for Civil Engineering (CE) will be held. The Civil Engineering (CE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME) exams will be held in two rounds. On 12 forenoon, CE- 1 which includes Biotechnology, Physics and Ecology and Evolution will be conducted. In the afternoon, exams for CE-2 which are Engineering Sciences (XE) and Life Sciences (XL) will take place.

Mechanical Engineering (ME-1) exams for Petroleum Engineering (PE) and Architecture and Planning (AR) will be held in the morning. In the afternoon, ME-2 exam for Aerospace Engineering (AE) and Geomatics Engineering (GE) will be held.

The results of GATE 2022 are expected to be out on 17 March, as per the official notice.

For more details, candidates may keep visiting the official website.

