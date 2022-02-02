GATE 2022: Admit cards to function as travel passes; check notice by IIT-Kharagpur here

According to IIT-Kharagpur, over nine lakh students will appear for this year’s GATE and JAM exams and they will be conducted in over 203 cities

Candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam can heave a sigh of relief. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has issued a letter stating that the exam’s hall ticket can function as a travel pass for smooth movement amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The notice can be downloaded from the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

According to a letter issued by the institute, the bearer of a valid GATE 2022 or Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022) admit card is an applicant for the national level entrance test. The letter also requests concerned authorities to help ensure smooth movement of GATE 2022 candidates on the dates of the exam-5, 6, 12 and 13 February. View the official notice here.

Steps to download GATE 2022 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in and select the link for GATE 2022 hall ticket

Enter the required details to access the GATE portal

The GATE 2022 hall ticket will be visible on your screen

Check your personal details and download the GATE admit card for future use

According to IIT-Kharagpur, over nine lakh students will appear for this year’s GATE and JAM exams. The entrance tests will be conducted in over 203 cities in India.

The GATE hall tickets were released by IIT-Kharagpur last month. The exam will be held in computer-based more, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be held in two shifts of three hours each on the mentioned dates. View the GATE 2022 schedule here.

Several GATE 2022 applicants have demanded that the entrance exam be postponed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to news reports. Many candidates have expressed concerns about the spread of the virus and pleaded with the Centre government to defer the exam.

According to a report by Live Law, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear pleas to postpone GATE 2022 due to the pandemic. The apex court has agreed to hear the pleas on an urgent basis.

