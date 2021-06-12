GATE 2021: Round 3 allotment list released; visit coap.iitd.ac.in to confirm seats

GATE 2021 Round 3 allotment list released: Students have to accept or reject the allotment by 13 June in order to complete the process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 round 3 allotment list on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) on Friday, 11 June.

The COAP is a common platform where the registered candidates can make a preferred choice for admission or job offer from participating PSUs. Students, who appeared for the third round of counselling, can visit the official website coap.iitd.ac.in to check the allotment list.

After checking the list, students have to accept or reject the allotment in order to confirm their seats.

The last date to submit the final decision is 13 June.

Candidates, who are satisfied with the allotted seat during the third round of counselling, will have to log in to the website of the respective institute. To accept the seat, they should make sure that the payment is made and the documents have been verified.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, coap.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Login' tab and enter user id and password

Step 3: After logging in, the status of each institute applied can be seen

Step 4: Candidates will get options like “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait”

Step 5: Check the seat allotment list. Choose one of the above-mentioned options and complete the process

The test was conducted to select students for admission to various postgraduate (PG) courses in engineering or science. Also, candidates will receive assistantship and scholarship from the Ministry of Education (MoE).