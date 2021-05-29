The exam is conducted to select candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in Engineering or Science. The exam is held in eight zones across the country

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has activated the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) for students to register online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 counselling process. Eligible and interested candidates can register online for admission to postgraduate programmes in Engineering and Science by visiting the official website coap.iitd.ac.in.

The first round of counselling process began from 28 May and will close on 30 May. Candidates who have qualified for GATE 2019, GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 are eligible for counselling.

Here’s the GATE 2021 counselling tentative schedule: https://coap.iitd.ac.in/imp.php

Candidates can follow these steps to register for GATE 2021 counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website, coap.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Registration Link’ appearing on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to submit all details correctly and register

Step 4: Finally, login and fill in the additional details to complete the process

Here’s the direct link to register: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/844/51671/Registration.html

As per the schedule, the GATE counselling process for students will be conducted in five rounds. The second round will start from 4 to 6 June, the third round is from 11 to 13 June, the fourth round is from 18 to 20 June and finally, the fifth round is from 25 to 27 June.

However, COAP can hold more rounds of counselling sessions if there are any vacant seats.

The exam is conducted to select candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in Engineering or Science. Students will also receive scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). The exam is held in eight zones across the country.