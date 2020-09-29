GATE 2021 registration deadline extended till 7 October; here's how to apply at appsgate.iitb.ac.in

The process was earlier slated to end tomorrow. The GATE 2021 exam will be held between 5 and 14 February

The deadline for online registration of Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) has been extended till 7 October. Earlier, the application process was slated to end on 30 September. Candidates who are yet to register for the GATE 2021 can enroll themselves at appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The institute said, "Online registration for GATE 2021 is extended up to Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 with regular fees."

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, candidates belonging to the General category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. The registration fee for women and reserved category candidates is Rs 750.

Candidates will be required to register through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website - gate.iitb.ac.in and tap on the link that mentions GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Step 2: Click on ‘New User’ and enter details to register.

Step 3: Sign-in with your registered ID and fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload documents, images and signature and pay the application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in./register.html

GATE 2021 will be conducted between 5 and 14 February for 27 subjects. The exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be a computer-based and students will get three hours to complete the paper. The scores of GATE 2020 will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

Students will have to answer objective type questions. There are likely to be multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

According to a Times Now report, two new papers have been introduced this year. They are Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) in Economics, English, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology and Sociology. The syllabus of all the subjects have been revised. Also, the eligibility criteria has been relaxed this year.

The result of GATE 2021 will be declared on 22 March, 2021.

GATE is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE), subject to the admission criteria of the admitting institute.

The score of GATE is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.