GATE 2021: IIT-Bombay reopens exam city change window at iitb.ac.in; apply before 15 Dec

The committee decided to reopen the online portal keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and requests received by candidates

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 students have got a final chance to change choice of examination city by 15 December, 2020, at no cost.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, which will be conducting the aptitude test has reopened the GOAPS portal on Monday, 14 December, only for registered candidates to make changes in the exam centre.

“Last and Final Chance to change Choice of Examination City (for Successfully Registered Candidates only) in GOAPS portal by 15.12.2020 at FREE of Cost," read the message on the official page gate.iitb.ac.in.

As per Indian Express, GATE 2021 committee had received a number of requests from successfully registered candidates to provide them with a final chance to change the choice of exam city.

As per Careers 360, authorities said no further chances to change the exam city will be given to the candidates in the GOAPS portal as admit card needs to be generated urgently.

To change the GATE 2021 exam city centre, candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their credentials.

Last week, IIT-Bombay had released paper-wise and shift-wise schedule for GATE 2021.

The test for 27 subjects will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February 2021.

Papers will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

As many as 8,82,684 candidates applied for GATE 2021.

It will be a computer-based test (CBT) and students will get a composite time of three hours to answer the paper.