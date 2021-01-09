GATE 2021: IIT Bombay opens admit card correction window, candidates can make changes till 13 Jan

For any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates will have to contact their respective zonal GATE office via email along with a copy to the organising institute

GATE 2021: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card correction window has been opened by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The last date to apply for changes in GATE 2021 admit card is 13 January 2021.

IIT Bombay released GATE 2021 admit card on 8 January on its official website — gate.iitb.ac.in. Around 9,13,272 GATE admit cards have been issued this year. Students who have applied for two different subjects of GATE 2021 will have to download separate admit cards for each of the papers.

For any discrepancy in GATE 2021 admit card, candidates will have to contact their respective zonal GATE office via email along with a copy to the organising institute, asking for changes in their hall ticket, NDTV reported. The subject of the email should mention "Correction in Admit Card."

GATE 2021 will be held from 5 to 14 February 2021. The aptitude test will be conducted for a total of 27 subjects. The GATE 2021 score will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration of the result.

GATE 2021 result is expected to be declared on 22 March. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at different IITs and also be qualified for PSU jobs.

For GATE 2021, 8,82,684 candidates have registered, slightly higher from 8.59 lakh last year. This year, 2,88,379 of the total registered candidates are female.

Two new subjects — Environment Science and Engineering, and Humanities and Social Sciences — have been introduced for GATE 2021. Also, students from humanities background were allowed to register for the admission test this year.

GATE 2021 will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. The exam will be conducted in computer based mode and candidates will get three hours to finish the paper.