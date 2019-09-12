Ganpati Visarjan 2019: From Shubh Muhurat to Puja Vidhi, a look at Ganesh Chaturthi festivities before immersion

Ganpati Visarjan 2019: After the 10-day-long extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which commenced on 2 September, comes Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan on 12 September, marking the end of the auspicious Hindu festival.

Celebrated on the fourteenth day of the lunar fortnight, Ganeshotsav is concluded seeking blessings of the elephant-headed God with grand procession of tableaux on Thursday before immersing the Ganpati idols in water.

The festival which centres around Lord Ganesha, known to be removing obstacles and paving way for new beginnings, is observed across the nation, and with much zeal and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

After his 10-day visit, its time to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha, whose departure is marked by processions amid ceremony, before finally immersing the statue in a body of water with prayers.

Let's take a look at the schedule of the final day of the Ganpati festival:

Ganesh Visarjan Shubh Muhurat: This year, the Anant Chaturdashi puja muhurat starts from 12 September at 7.27 am and will last till 13 September at 4.05 am. The duration for the idols to be taken for immersion after the puja and aarti concludes will last for 20 hours and 38 minutes.

Ganpati Visarjan Puja Vidhi: On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, incense sticks are lit up to conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity farewell. After the conclusion of aarti, people offer haldi, kumkum and flowers to the idol. Bhog is distributed among devotees after they offer their prayers. The immersion process begins after devotees take the final blessings of Lord Ganesha.

How is Ganesh Visarjan performed?

The process of immersion involves a public procession accompanied with much much pomp and fervour. Music and group chants are also a part of the ritual, where devotees bid adieu to the deity and hope for his speedy return the next year.

The immersion process commences with Uttrang puja, which involves an offering of oil lamps, flowers, incense sticks, fragrance and food to Lord Ganesha.

Following the puja, the idol is moved an inch forward as it is readied for the visarjan. It is a strong believe among devotees when Lord Ganesha is taken out for immersion, he takes away all the concerns and problems of them along with him.

While taking the idol for immersion, chants like Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Laukar Ya can be heard, which suggests "Goodbye Lord Ganesha, return soon next year".

According to reports, in Mumbai alone, around 150,000 Ganpati idols are immersed annually. As mythology suggests, once the clay idol dissolves in the water, Ganesha returns to the mountains to his parents.

