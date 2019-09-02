Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: With celebrations of elephant-headed god inching closer, take a look at five must-visit Ganapati pandals in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: As the celebration of the elephant-headed god inches closer, Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganapati is without a doubt the most-awaited and spirited of festivals in Mumbai and across the country.

During the period of the 10-day widely celebrated traditional festival, devotees from all circles of life observe the day with much fervour. From participating in daily Aartis (a ritual of praying) to relishing mouthwatering sweets such as – laddoo and modak, they flock the streets to visit Ganesh pandals and catch a glimpse of their beloved Lord Ganesha idols.

Devotees in Mumbai carry the idol of the popular 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the last day of the Ganpati festival. PTI

Here's our list of five biggest pandals in Mumbai that shouldn't be missed out:

1) Lalbaugcha Raja

The most popular of Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, King of Laulbag was founded way back in 1934 and witnesses stream of devotees during the 10-day-long festival, which will commence from 2 September in 2019.

Drawing over a million of devotees on an average per day, this Ganesh idol is revered as Navsacha Ganpati, which suggests one who fulfils all wishes.

As many as 300 to 400 employees shoulder the responsibility to organise the large scale event, where the iconic design of the Ganesh idol has become patent protected. The idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on the special day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Be prepared to stand in long queues for hours if you're planning to catch a glimpse of the most celebrated Ganesh idol.

Address: Lalbaug market, GD Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug

How to reach:

The nearest station is Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations on the Central line. For the Western Railway route, Lower Parel is the nearest station.

2) Ganesh Galli cha Raja

Just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli cha Raja or Mumbaicha Raja is one of the oldest and renowned Ganpati pandals in the city. Founded in 1928, this crowd-puller pandal which will be celebrating 91st Ganpati festival this year comes up with unique themes every year.

They create replicas of popular temples in India and this year the pandal is a replica of Sripuram Golden Temple in Vellore.

Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel

How to reach: Nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. For Western Railway route, Lower Parel station can be your best bet.

3) Khetwadi Cha Raja

Located in the busiest lanes of Girgaon in south Mumbai, Khetwadicha Raja was established way back in 1959. The pandal rose to fame in 2000 after creating the tallest 40-foot tall Ganesh idol and adorning it with pure gold jewellery.

Address: 12th Lane Khetwadi, Girgaon

How to reach: The nearest stations are Charni Road and Sandhurst Road railway stations.

4) GSB Seva Mandal

Touted to be the richest pandal in Mumbai, the 'gold Ganesh' is adorned with more than 60 kg of pure gold.

Founded in 1954 by the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka, the celebrations here are a little different than the thematic ones celebrated across the city. The idol is said to have been made out of clay and considered eco-friendly in nature.

If you want to indulge in community feeling, coupled with traditional dances and music performances found in south Indian temples, this is the right pandal for you.

Plan your visit here before 6 September, because unlike other pandals, the Ganesh idol at GSB Seva King's Circle stays only for the first five days.

Address: GSB Sports Club Ground, Near S.N.D.T. Women’s College, RA Kidwai Road, King’s Circle, Matunga

How to reach: Kings Circle station on the Harbour Line and Matunga station on the Central Line are close to the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh pandal.

5) Andhericha Raja

Located in Azad Nagar, this idol is referred to as the Laulbagcha Raja of Mumbai suburbs. Founded in the year 1966, the pandal was established by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd.

Popular among Bollywood cine stars and other notable celebrities in Mumbai, what makes this idol special than the rest is that it is immersed after 21 days instead of the usual 10th day.

The point of immersion is a few kilometres away but owing to the pandal's popularity, it takes around 20 hours to take the idol to that area.

Address: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West

How to reach: Easily accessible from Andheri railway station and Azad Nagar Metro Station. The pandal is located behind the Andheri Sports Complex.