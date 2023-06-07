Gangster Sanjeev 'Jeeva' Murder: Three-member SIT to probe Lucknow Civil Court firing

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the firing incident inside the Lucknow Civil Court, the UP Chief Ministers Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday.

Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva, a close associate of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was fatally shot inside the court premises after being brought in for a hearing.

Later, the police confirmed that the gangster succumbed to his injuries.”A three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident,” read an official statement from CMO.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, “Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at today and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment. I’ve been told that the assailant has been arrested.”Meanwhile, lawyers staged a protest outside Lucknow Civil Court in the wake of the firing incident.”A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre,” said Agarwal.

“A criminal, identified as Sanjeev Jeeva, was shot today. Two police officials, who were escorting him to the court, also sustained injuries. A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre,” Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Lucknow, said.

Lucknow District Magistrate, Surya Pal Gangwar informed that the girl, who was injured in the incident, was stable and undergoing treatment.”Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot dead at Lucknow civil court. The accused was arrested. A girl was also injured in the incident. Her condition is stable and she is receiving treatment. The investigation is underway,” said Surya Pal Gangwar.

The gangster was accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt and was being brought to court for a hearing.”DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra.

According to reports, ‘Jeeva’ was brought to the POCSO court for a hearing related to a sub-judice matter when unidentified assailants, disguised as lawyers, opened fire at him.

In a redux of sorts, Atiq Ahmed and his brother had been killed by assailants posing as journalists.

During the attack, a police officer also suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. While ‘Jeeva’ succumbed on the spot, the injured officer was immediately rushed for emergency medical treatment.

‘Jeeva’ was closely associated with Mukhtar Ansari and was a co-accused in two high-profile murder cases. On Monday, Ansari himself was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 32-year-old Awadesh Rai murder case. Rai was a Congress MLA when he was gunned down in Varanasi.

Previous cases involving ‘Jeeva’ include the murder of Krishnananda Rai, a BJP MLA from the Mohammadabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur. Along with six others, Rai was attacked by a group of assailants armed with AK-47 assault rifles. Over 400 bullet shells were found at the crime scene, with 21 bullets retrieved from Rai’s body.

The incident took place on November 29, 2005, when Rai’s convoy was ambushed at a narrow bridge in the Ussarchati locality of Bhawarkol area in Ghazipur.

Another case linked to Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ is the Brahm Dutt Dwivedi murder case from 1997. Dwivedi, an MLA of the BJP at the time, was killed. Dutt was famous for having protected former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati from Samajwadi Party members during the infamous Guest House incident.

With inputs from agencies

