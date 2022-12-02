Gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala murder, detained in California

Chandigarh: Goldy Brar, gangster who mastermind the brutal murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala and linked to other incidents in Punjab, has been detained in California by the US authorities, according to reports.

There has been no confirmation received from any central agency on the detention of Goldy Brar, the Punjab Police officials said on Friday.

Notably, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, recently moved to the US from Canada on a student visa in 2017.

A report by NDTV quoted sources saying that Brar was arrested around 20 November and that the Indian government is yet to get any official from the US.

The central agencies in India are in constant touch with the authorities in California to get details about Brar and his arrest.

Popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May. Later, Brar, on a Facebook post, owned killing the singer. He said that he killed Moose Wala in retaliation to the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, which took place in 2021.

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab reportedly moved to the US due to intense pressure of arrest for murdering Moose Wala and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala – had on Thursday (1 December) appealed to the Punjab government-led by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Bhagwant Mann to announce a reward of at least Rs 2 crore for any information that led to the arrest of Brar.

“Recently, a Punjabi man fled from Australia after murdering a woman. The Australian government announced a reward of 1 million dollars for giving information about him. Resultantly, he was arrested in six days. I pay Rs 2 crore in a year as tax to the government. Still, if the government is not able to pay such an amount as a reward, I am ready to pay it from my pocket, even if I have to sell my land for it. I just want the reward to be announced by the government,” he said.

After reports of Brar’s detention in the US, Balkaur Singh, on Friday, said that he has no confirmation and has learned about it only from media reports. “If it has happened it will be the biggest relief for the bereaved family,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

