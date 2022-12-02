'Gangster culture in Punjab will end soon': CM Mann on Goldy Brar's arrest in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Ahmedabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asserted that the gangster culture in Punjab will end soon.

The statement comes after he also confirmed Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind behind the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in the United States’ California where he was based since 2017.

While speaking at a press conference, CM Mann in Gujarat said, “There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the head of the state I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America. This gangster culture in Punjab will end soon.”

“They are sitting outside the country that’s why we are bound to go through the channel. Recently, we, through the home ministry, made Interpol issue a red-corner notice against Goldy Brar. We have learned that he has been detained and soon he will be brought to India. He is behind big murder cases and he will receive harshest punishment as per the law,” the AAP leader added.

It should be noted here that Interpol issued red-corner notices against Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in June after the Punjab police requested it through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The global warrant allows 194 member countries to trace and nab a suspect in their territories.

Brar, who owned Moosewala’s murder in a Facebook post, moved to the US reportedly under pressure. He was living in Fresno city and had safe house in cities like Sacramento, Frizow, and Salt Lake.

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is also allegedly key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder that occurred last month, the police stated.

India’s spy agency Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW), the intelligence wing of Delhi Police, and their counterparts in Punjab reportedly received inputs that Brar’s arrest has caused a big stir in California.

28-year-old Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in his SUV near his village in Mansa district of Punjab on 29 May, just a day after his security cover was cut down by the Punjab administration.

Brar claimed the responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation to the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera that took place last year.

