Gangrape video goes viral; Bihar Police lodge FIR against 5 unidentified persons, hunt for suspects

India FP Staff May 13, 2018 15:25:04 IST

A video clip showing four men raping a woman went viral across social media in Bihar,  prompting the police to lodge an FIR against five unidentified persons (including person filming incident) and asking for the public's help to nab the accused, according to several media reports.

According to a report in Hindustan Timesthe police has thus far been unable to identify the victim. The video reportedly showed the perpetrators laughing while sexually assaulting the woman, who kept begging them to let her go, according to the report.

File image of Bihar police. Reuters

The language spoken in the video — which the state police headquarters received Friday — reflected dialects spoken in the Magadh region, which comprises Gaya, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, and Arwal districts. Based on this information, authorities directed Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra to register an FIR, according to the Hindustan Times report.

The FIR was filed with the Kotwali police station in Gaya district under Section 376 (rape), Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 67 (transmitting sexual explicit in electronic form) of the Indian Penal Code, reported India Today.

The incident was reported two weeks after four persons were arrested in Jehanabad district for allegedly harassing a minor girl and trying to disrobe her while filming the incident. The video showed a young girl being grabbed and molested by a group of young boys.


