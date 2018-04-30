Jehanabad molestation: Four arrested after group of boys attempt to disrobe girl in Bihar and film incident

Four persons were arrested in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Monday for allegedly harassing a minor girl and trying to disrobe her while filming the incident, according to media reports. The police reportedly identified the accused using video footage of the incident that went viral on social media on Saturday night.

#BREAKING -- 4 arrested in Bihar’s Jehanabad for molesting a minor girl on road and filming the incident which later went viral on social media pic.twitter.com/UIMRo8iv6O — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 30, 2018

“Faces of two people have been matched with people in the video and the other two were making the clip. Other four to five people have been named by them,” Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Patna Zonal IG was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Khan added that a search operation was underway to nab the other accused.

The video of the incident shows a young girl being grabbed and molested by a group of young boys.

"At least 3-4 boys are touching the girl inappropriately and trying to overpower her when she makes escape attempts. They are also trying to take off her clothes and laughing, while someone is filming the horrifying act," a local police officer was quoted as saying by DNA. Ignoring the girl's cries for help, some onlookers filmed the incident, News18.com had reported.

The Times of India had reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed by Patna zonal IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan to probe the video and an FIR was registered against unknown persons with the town police station in Jehanabad, based on the registration number of a motorcycle which was visible in the video.

The report quoted SHO of Town police station SK Singh as saying, "The FIR has been lodged under Section 376 (rape) and 511 (punishment for offences punishable with life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.”

The DNA report had quoted district superintendent of police Maneesh as saying, "We have commenced our investigation to ascertain the truth behind the video, though neither the victim nor anyone else has come forward to lodge a complaint in this regard. It is also unclear as to where did the incident take place, but the investigation is proceeding on the basis of the bike registration number."