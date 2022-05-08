On the occasion of Ganga Saptami devotees wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath in the sacred waters of Ganga

Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Saptami is celebrated to worship Goddess Ganga. The festival marks the rebirth of the Ganga on earth. Devotees offer prayers and take a dip in the holy waters of Ganga at the pilgrimage sites in Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) and Triveni Sangam (Prayagraj).

The festival is marked in the month of Vaisakha as per the Hindu calendar — in the month of April- May. It is said that on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha, the holy river Ganga was reborn. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 8 May 2022.

What is its significance?

Scriptures say, there was a king named Sagara, who had performed 99 Ashwamedha yagnyas to establish his supremacy. He was keen on completing the hundredth yagnya, but Indra feared that with this Sagara will become more powerful than him and become invincible. Therefore, to prevent Sagara from succeeding in it, he stole the horse meant for the yagnya and hid it at Sage Kapila's ashram.

The King, who had 60,000 sons, asked them to search for the horse after he learnt that it had gone missing. The King's sons searched for it everywhere but couldn't find it. However, their search concluded at Sage Kapila's ashram. The sage, who was deep in meditation at that time was oblivious to the presence of the horse.

However, the commotion lead to disruption in his meditation. Sagara's sons accused him of stealing the horse, which made him angry. He then burnt them to ashes and said their souls shall long for moksha.

Years later, Bhagirath, who was one of Sagara's successors, decided to relieve his ancestors from the patala loka. He mediated and then pleased Lord Brahma, who then suggested that he should send Ganga to Earth to liberate his forefathers.

Since Ganga was not an ordinary river, a need to absorb her torrential current and force arose. Hence, Bhagirath requested Lord Shiva to hold the holy river in his matted locks as she descended on earth.

What are the rituals for the day?

- On the occasion of Ganga Saptami devotees wake up before the sunrise and take a holy bath in the sacred Ganga.

- Prayers are offered to Goddess Ganga by the devotees.

- Flowers and garlands offered to the Goddess are in floated in the river.

- Ganga Aarti is performed to seek blessings of the Goddess.

- At the river ghats, devotees gather in large numbers to witness the Ganga Aarti.

- ‘Deep Daan’ is also performed, where devotees float a deep (diya) in the holy river.

- Mantras like Gayatri Mantra and Ganga Sahasranama Stotram are recited to worship the Goddess.

