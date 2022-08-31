Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: FDA issues guidelines for makers, sellers and buyers of sweets in Mumbai

Those found in violation of the food safety norms will be fined between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. Additionally, a formal case may be filed against the offenders

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started all across India. The event will last for ten days and conclude with the immersion of the Ganapati idols on 9 September. People in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra eagerly wait for the day as it is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in the region.

Apart from gathering at the pandals on this occasion, Mumbaikars love to buy a variety of sweets and exchange them with friends and relatives. Among them, modak has a significant role in the puja rituals. A large number of people can be spotted at any sweet store or buying modaks and other sweets today. Keeping the high demand in mind, Mumbai’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to both the city’s sweet shops and consumers.

One lakh sweets shops are operating in Mumbai this season, and the FDA inspectors will be visiting each one of these establishments. In its most recent advisory, the FDA urged store owners to follow good hygiene and warned against engaging in any malpractices. Additionally, the organisation provided shoppers with a toll-free helpline number to call, 1800222356, if they come across any subpar sweet items throughout the festival.

It is important to note that, according to reports, violators will be fined between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000. Additionally, a formal case may be filed against the offenders. The FDA has warned everyone that strict legal action will be taken against them, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 (FSSA).

FDA’s advice to sweet makers and shopkeepers:

Sweet items should be made in hygienic facilities.

Using only drinking water is allowed during the process.

An ‘expiry date’ must be mentioned on the items displayed on the shops’ counters.

Workers’ body temperatures should be checked regularly before allowing them to take part in the preparation process.

Manufacturers should mention the ‘use by’ date on every packaged item.

Workers engaged in the preparation must not have any skin disease or infection.

A daily medical test is mandatory for the workers.

FDA’s advice to buyers:

Buyers should visit the licensed shops rather than the street vendors. The freshness of the products must be checked before buying. The expiry date should be the first thing to look at before purchasing the packaged sweets. Buyers are asked to contact the authority if they find any sort of adulteration.



