The 10-day long festival begins with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol and ends with the idol being carried in a public procession and then immersed in water

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of one of the most significant Hindu gods, Lord Ganesha. This sacred festival is celebrated every year on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha (bright half of the lunar month). And this year, it begins on 31 August.

It is a 10-day long festival, which begins with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol and ends with the idol being carried in a public procession with traditional music and then immersed in water.

Devotees across the globe celebrate the day with much fervour by making sweets and going to temples to worship him and seek his blessings. Here are some of the most famous Ganpati temples in India:

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

A well-known temple in Mumbai, Siddhivinayak Temple is a respected shrine devoted to Lord Ganesha. Located in the Prabhadevi neighbourhood, the famous temple attracts devotees from every corner of the country.

Adi Vinayaka Temple, Tamil Nadu

This one-of-a-kind temple is located in Tamil Nadu’s Muktheeswarar Temple near Thilatharpanapuri. Adi Vinayaka temple is famous for its human face Ganesh idol known as Nara Mukha Vinayaka.

Ranthambore Ganesh Temple, Rajasthan

Also known as the Trinetra Ganesha Temple, the Ranthambore Ganesha Temple houses Lord Ganesha’s entire family. Situated near Rajasthan’s Ranthambore fort, this temple is located around 12 kilometers from Sawai Madhopur.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune

Situated in Maharashtra’s Pune, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is a sight to behold and is well known for its religious celebrations.

Ganesh Tok Temple, Sikkim

This tiny Ganapati temple can only fit one person at a time and is located about seven kilometers from Gangtok. This place offers a birds-eye-view of the town below and a spectacular panorama of the Kangchenjunga range in the horizon. Interestingly, the temple is so congested that the devotees must kneel on all fours to pay obeisance.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.